Jesper Boqvist Injury: Misses practice Monday

Boqvist wasn't on the ice Monday, raising doubts regarding his availability against Winnipeg on Tuesday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

According to head coach Paul Maurice, Boqvist is "in pretty good shape," and is expected to participate in Tuesday's game-day skate. If the forward is unable to play, look for Jonah Gadjovich to rejoin the lineup after being a healthy scratch versus Winnipeg on Saturday.