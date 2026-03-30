Jesper Boqvist headshot

Jesper Boqvist News: Bags apple Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Boqvist notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Panthers' recent run of injuries has opened the door for Boqvist to go from a part-time player in late February to the second-line center now. His offense hasn't improved all that much -- he has just three assists and 10 shots on net over 13 outings in March. The 27-year-old is at 11 points, 51 shots, 130 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 64 appearances this season.

Jesper Boqvist
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Boqvist See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Boqvist See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
186 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday's Playoff Game
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday's Playoff Game
Author Image
Corey Abbott
308 days ago
NHL Game 4 Best Bets: Expert Picks Hurricanes vs. Panthers Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 4 Best Bets: Expert Picks Hurricanes vs. Panthers Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
309 days ago
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 7: Betting Tips & Predictions
NHL
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game 7: Betting Tips & Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
316 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
January 25, 2025