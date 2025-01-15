Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Boqvist headshot

Jesper Boqvist News: Continues productive stretch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Boqvist scored a goal, took two shots and recorded three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Devils.

Boqvist might play in the fourth line, but he's been surprisingly productive in fantasy recently. The 26-year-old has found the back of the net five times over his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he's also racked up two assists, 14 shots on goal, 22 hits and three blocked shots. However, expect some regression in the scoring column, as Boqvist has posted a shot percentage of 35.7 percent over that eight-game stretch, a figure that won't be sustainable in the long term.

