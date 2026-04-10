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Jesper Boqvist News: Nets lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Boqvist scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Boqvist has a goal and an assist over his last two games. The 27-year-old is seeing middle-six minutes due to the lengthy list of injuries the Panthers are dealing with late in the year. Boqvist has produced 13 points, 61 shots on net, 137 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 70 appearances this season. He may never get a better opportunity than he has right now, as he's mostly been a bottom-six player throughout his career.

Jesper Boqvist
Florida Panthers
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