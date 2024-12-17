Jesper Boqvist News: Opens scoring with shortie

Boqvist scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Boqvist tallied at 2:42 of the first period, setting off a big night for both offenses. The 26-year-old ended his personal four-game slump with the goal. He's now at five goals, five helpers, 30 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-5 rating through 32 appearances, primarily in a bottom-six role with no power-play time.