Jesper Boqvist headshot

Jesper Boqvist News: Pots goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Boqvist scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Boqvist opened the scoring at 2:26 of the first period. He has four goals this season, but he's had at least four games between each of his tallies, and he doesn't have assist since Oct. 12. The 26-year-old forward has six points, and he's added 24 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-7 rating through 24 outings overall. He's filling a bottom-six role, so he's unlikely to be a steady source of offense.

