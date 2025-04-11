Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Boqvist News: Quiet on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Boqvist has just one assist over his last 18 games after being held off the scoresheet Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Boqvist's play early in the season earned him a two-year contract extension March 4, but he has little to show for since putting pen to paper. Overall, he's matched his career high of 23 points this season (12 goals, 11 assists), while adding 81 shots on net, 174 hits and a plus-1 rating over 75 appearances. He's not at risk of losing his spot in the lineup yet, as he plays a valuable defensive role in the bottom six.

