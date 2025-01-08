Jesper Boqvist News: Tallies twice in win

Boqvist scored two goals on three shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Boqvist's pair of goals came in the third period. He scored early in the frame, with that goal being the game-winner, and he added an empty-netter later on. The 26-year-old forward has four goals and two assists over his last five outings, and it looks like he's meshing well on a line with Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe as the Panthers continue to spread out their offense. Boqvist is up to nine goals, eight assists, 41 shots on net, 87 hits and a minus-1 rating through 39 appearances.