Jesper Boqvist News: Two tallies including GWG

Boqvist scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net late in the second period and midway through the third, both times pouncing on rebounds after big initial saves by Igor Shesterkin. It's Boqvist's first multi-goal performance since March 5, 2023, and in the current campaign he's produced seven goals and 13 points in 35 games while adding 79 hits, which is already a career high.