Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Another three-point performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Bratt recorded one goal, two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Jake Allen deserves a lot of praise for his work between the posts Thursday, but Bratt was immense on offense and was involved directly in each of the team's three goals. This was his third multi-point performance across his last five contests, a span in which he's racked up two goals and six helpers.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now