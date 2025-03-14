Jesper Bratt News: Another three-point performance

Bratt recorded one goal, two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Jake Allen deserves a lot of praise for his work between the posts Thursday, but Bratt was immense on offense and was involved directly in each of the team's three goals. This was his third multi-point performance across his last five contests, a span in which he's racked up two goals and six helpers.