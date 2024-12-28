Jesper Bratt News: Dishes apple in defeat
Bratt produced an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Bratt set up Ondrej Palat's eighth goal of the season at 1:05 of the third period. Bratt's assist streak is up to four games, but he's found the back of the net just once over his last 10 appearances. Still, Bratt has been a model of consistency for fantasy managers -- he's yet to go three games without a point in 2024-25, and he's only been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games on one occasion. The Swedish winger is leading New Jersey in scoring with 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) through 39 outings.
