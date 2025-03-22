Jesper Bratt News: Draws power-play assist

Bratt logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Bratt is on a tear with three goals and eight assists over his last six outings. Four of his helpers in that span have come with the man advantage, including the one that set up a Nico Hischier tally in this contest. Bratt is up to 81 points (31 on the power play), and he has added 158 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-8 rating through 71 appearances as one of the Devils' most consistent forwards this season. His current hot stretch comes after a lull that saw him limited to two assists over six games between Feb. 26 and March 9.