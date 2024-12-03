Jesper Bratt News: Erupts for four points Monday

Bratt racked up a goal and three assists, two on the power play, while adding four blocked shots, one shot on net, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old winger opened the scoring just 87 seconds into the game, en route to a season high in points. Bratt has seven multi-point performances in the last 14 contests, a surge that has seen him produce 10 goals and 22 points, and he's fifth in the NHL scoring race with 35 points in 28 games -- just three points behind leader Kirill Kaprizov.