Jesper Bratt News: Extends point spree to eight games

Bratt produced one goal, one assist and a team-high four shots on net in a 4-0 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Bratt collected the game-winning goal at the 13:43 mark of the first period and had the primary helper on Paul Cotter's second-period tally. The 26-year-old Bratt has two goals and 10 helpers during his eight-game point streak. He has amassed 17 goals and 64 points through 57 appearances this campaign.