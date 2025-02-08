Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Extends point spree to eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Bratt produced one goal, one assist and a team-high four shots on net in a 4-0 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Bratt collected the game-winning goal at the 13:43 mark of the first period and had the primary helper on Paul Cotter's second-period tally. The 26-year-old Bratt has two goals and 10 helpers during his eight-game point streak. He has amassed 17 goals and 64 points through 57 appearances this campaign.

