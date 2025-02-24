Jesper Bratt News: Extends point streak Sunday
Bratt notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.
Bratt's point streak has reached 10 games following another two-point effort, as he's achieved that feat six times over that stretch. The star winger is close to establishing a new career-high mark in assists, but if he stays healthy, he has a strong chance of setting a new mark in points in a single season following the 83-point campaign he posted in 2023-24. All told, Bratt has 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists) over 59 appearances this season, and he's earned 26 of those points with the man advantage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now