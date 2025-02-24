Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Extends point streak Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 10:44am

Bratt notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Bratt's point streak has reached 10 games following another two-point effort, as he's achieved that feat six times over that stretch. The star winger is close to establishing a new career-high mark in assists, but if he stays healthy, he has a strong chance of setting a new mark in points in a single season following the 83-point campaign he posted in 2023-24. All told, Bratt has 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists) over 59 appearances this season, and he's earned 26 of those points with the man advantage.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
