Jesper Bratt News: Extends point streak Sunday

Bratt notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Predators.

Bratt's point streak has reached 10 games following another two-point effort, as he's achieved that feat six times over that stretch. The star winger is close to establishing a new career-high mark in assists, but if he stays healthy, he has a strong chance of setting a new mark in points in a single season following the 83-point campaign he posted in 2023-24. All told, Bratt has 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists) over 59 appearances this season, and he's earned 26 of those points with the man advantage.