Jesper Bratt News: Goal streak reaches four games

Bratt scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Bratt has found the back of the net in four games in a row, marking his longest streak of the season, and he did it this time with a wrister at the 9:11 mark of the first period. Bratt is also riding a six-game point streak and has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his 13 games since the Olympic break, giving him 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) over that stretch. Jack Hughes might earn most of the praise for his role on the Devils' offense, but Bratt has been one of the team's most productive players offensively as well.