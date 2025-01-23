Jesper Bratt News: Helps out on power play

Bratt logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Bratt has just one goal over his last 16 outings, but he's added 10 assists (five on the power play) in that span. Four of those helpers have come over his last six games. The 26-year-old remains a significant part of the Devils' offense with 15 goals, 38 assists, 112 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-8 rating over 50 appearances, and 22 of his 53 points have come on the power play.