Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Keeps sizzling streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Bratt scored a goal and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Bratt was the undisputed star of the game Thursday after being involved in three of the team's four goals, with the lone exception being the empty-netter scored by Timo Meier at the 19:27 mark of the final frame. Aside from posting another multi-point performance, Bratt has also extended his goal streak to five games -- his longest of the season by a wide margin. The winger has been on a tear since the beginning of March, putting up 17 points (six goals, 11 assists), 25 shots and a plus-5 rating across 11 outings.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Bratt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Bratt See More
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago