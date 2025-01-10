Jesper Bratt News: Lights lamp in overtime loss

Bratt scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The goal was Bratt's first since Dec. 17 versus the Blues, a span of nine contests without a tally. He had six assists and 14 shots on net during the drought, which is decent but not elite production. The 26-year-old winger has had better stretches in a season that's seen him rack up 15 goals, 34 helpers, 99 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-11 rating through 44 appearances.