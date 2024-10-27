Jesper Bratt News: Point streak up to five games

Bratt logged a power-play assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Bratt saw just 13:24 of ice time in the win, though no injury was reported after the game. The 26-year-old may have simply received some rest with the Devils controlling the game after two periods. Bratt has a goal and five assists during his current five-game point streak, and he's at two goals, 10 helpers, 32 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-4 rating through 12 contests overall.