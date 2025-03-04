Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Produces two helpers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Bratt notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Bratt snapped a three-game point drought, though that followed a span in which he had two goals and 14 assists during a 10-game streak. The 26-year-old has been a little heavy on playmaking lately, which has helped him surge to the 70-point mark in 63 appearances. He's done it with 17 goals and 53 assists while adding 139 shots, 70 hits and a plus-10 rating in a top-six role. At his current pace, Bratt should be able to get back to the 20-goal and 80-point marks this season, with a career year very much in reach if he can match last year's regular-season total of 83 points.

