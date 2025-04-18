Jesper Bratt News: Ready for playoffs

Bratt (rest) will play in Game 1 versus Carolina on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Bratt sat out the final game of the regular season to avoid any chance of an injury. He had career highs in assists with 67, as well as a career best 88 points across 81 regular-season games this season. He will star on the top line, alongside Nico Hischier and Stefan Noesen, as well as the first power play.