Jesper Bratt News: Registers helper Friday

Bratt notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Bratt has a goal, two helpers, nine shots and a minus-2 rating over three playoff contests after setting up a Dawson Mercer goal in Friday's win. The 26-year-old Bratt ended the regular season on a four-game slide, so this is a nice return to form for the winger. He should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time.