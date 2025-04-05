Jesper Bratt News: Registers two points in win
Bratt notched a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in a 4-0 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.
Bratt gave the Devils a 2-0 lead shortly after Timo Meier got the icebreaker during a New Jersey power play. The 26-year-old Bratt ended his seven-game goal drought by posting his third multi-point effort in his last five outings. He has amassed 21 goals and 88 points in 77 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now