Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Registers two points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Bratt notched a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in a 4-0 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

Bratt gave the Devils a 2-0 lead shortly after Timo Meier got the icebreaker during a New Jersey power play. The 26-year-old Bratt ended his seven-game goal drought by posting his third multi-point effort in his last five outings. He has amassed 21 goals and 88 points in 77 appearances this season.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
