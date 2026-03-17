Jesper Bratt News: Scores in Monday's win

Bratt scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Bratt has gotten on the scoresheet in six of seven games in March, earning two goals and seven assists this month. The winger is up to 15 goals, 52 points, 149 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-16 rating through 67 appearances. While down from the pace he established over the last four years, he remains a fairly productive top-six forward.