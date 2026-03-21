Jesper Bratt News: Scores late in loss

Bratt scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Bratt has scored in three straight games and has earned four goals and nine assists over his last 10 outings. The 27-year-old winger is up to 17 tallies, 55 points, 153 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-16 rating through 69 appearances. He's remained productive in a top-six role but not at the level he's been known for over the last few years.