Jesper Bratt News: Sets up lone goal in Sunday's loss

Bratt notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Bratt set up a Nico Hischier tally late in the second period, but that was all the Devils could put on the board. Bratt had one game off at the end of the regular season for rest after going four contests without a point. The Devils have a tough first-round matchup, so they'll need Bratt to get back into the form that saw him rack up a career-high 88 points over 81 regular-season outings.