Jesper Bratt News: Shining as playmaker

Bratt recorded a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Bratt has been on a tear in recent weeks and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last eight appearances, tallying two goals and seven helpers in that span. The playmaking department is an area in which the 26-year-old has been outstanding this season, and his 12 assists not only lead New Jersey but also is in a three-way tie for the eighth-best mark league-wide.