Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Shining as playmaker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 8:25am

Bratt recorded a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Bratt has been on a tear in recent weeks and has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last eight appearances, tallying two goals and seven helpers in that span. The playmaking department is an area in which the 26-year-old has been outstanding this season, and his 12 assists not only lead New Jersey but also is in a three-way tie for the eighth-best mark league-wide.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
