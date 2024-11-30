Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Slings power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Bratt notched a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Bratt has been limited to two helpers over his last four contests, both of which have come on the power play. The 26-year-old winger has had few quiet stretches, but that four-game span includes the first time he's been held without a point in consecutive outings this season. He's up to 10 goals, 19 assists, 14 power-play points, 71 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-2 rating through 26 games.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now