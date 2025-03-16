Jesper Bratt News: Three helpers in Saturday's loss
Bratt notched three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.
While the final score wasn't close, Bratt did help give the Devils some hope with power-play assists one minute apart early in the third period to nearly erase a 4-1 deficit. The 26-year-old winger has erupted for three straight three-point performances, and he's racing toward a career-best campaign thanks to a second-half surge that has seen him collect three goals and 21 points over 15 contests since the beginning of February.
