Jesper Bratt News: Three-point effort Saturday

Bratt scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The Devils' power play struck three times on the afternoon, with Bratt helping to set up Jack Hughes in the second period and Nico Hischier in the third. Bratt has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and over the last 11 contests dating back to Jan. 27, the 27-year-old winger has produced three goals and 11 points.