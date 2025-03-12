Jesper Bratt News: Three points against Jackets

Bratt scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Columbus.

The 26-year-old winger has been feast or famine since the 4 Nations Face-Off. Over nine games since the NHL schedule resumed, Bratt has four multi-point performances, but five goose eggs. Tuesday's goal was also his first since the break, and he remains on pace for a career-best campaign with 73 points (18 goals, 55 helpers) in 66 appearances.