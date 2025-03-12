Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Three points against Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Bratt scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Columbus.

The 26-year-old winger has been feast or famine since the 4 Nations Face-Off. Over nine games since the NHL schedule resumed, Bratt has four multi-point performances, but five goose eggs. Tuesday's goal was also his first since the break, and he remains on pace for a career-best campaign with 73 points (18 goals, 55 helpers) in 66 appearances.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now