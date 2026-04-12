Jesper Bratt News: Three points in win

Bratt recorded two goals (on three shots) and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Bratt snapped a four-game scoreless drought with a two-goal performance here, and even though the Devils are out of playoff contention, the winger remains a productive player. The consistency Bratt delivers year-to-year makes him a valuable fantasy asset across all formats. This three-point performance means he's now reached the 70-point mark for a fifth straight season.