Jesper Bratt News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Bratt collected two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

He helped set up both of Jack Hughes' tallies in regulation, but it ended up taking seven shootout rounds before New Jersey was able to escape Pittsburgh with the victory. Bratt has gotten onto the scoresheet in six straight games, piling up a goal and nine points over that stretch, and he remains on pace for a career-best campaign with 16 goals and 61 points through 55 appearances.