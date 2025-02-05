Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 8:22am

Bratt collected two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins.

He helped set up both of Jack Hughes' tallies in regulation, but it ended up taking seven shootout rounds before New Jersey was able to escape Pittsburgh with the victory. Bratt has gotten onto the scoresheet in six straight games, piling up a goal and nine points over that stretch, and he remains on pace for a career-best campaign with 16 goals and 61 points through 55 appearances.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now