Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Two helpers Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Bratt recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The 26-year-old winger continues to add to his career-best campaign. Bratt has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's racked up three goals and 16 points, and he needs four more points over the Devils' final seven contests to reach 90 for the first time.

