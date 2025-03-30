Jesper Bratt News: Two helpers Saturday
Bratt recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
The 26-year-old winger continues to add to his career-best campaign. Bratt has five multi-point performances in the last 10 games, a stretch in which he's racked up three goals and 16 points, and he needs four more points over the Devils' final seven contests to reach 90 for the first time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now