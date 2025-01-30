Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Two helpers Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 7:48am

Bratt picked up two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

He had a hand in the first and last goals of the night, an Ondrej Palat tally early in the second period and a Jack Hughes strike early in the third. Bratt has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and over the last 12 contests, he's racked up two goals and 11 points as the 26-year-old winger tries to stay on track for his first career 90-point campaign.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
