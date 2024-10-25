Jesper Bratt News: Two more points Friday

Bratt scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Bratt's point streak is at four games (one goal, four assists) following his second multi-point effort of the year. The winger's game-tying unassisted tally in the third period helped the Devils salvage a standings point. Bratt is at two goals, nine assists, 31 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-4 rating through 11 appearances this season.