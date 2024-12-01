Jesper Bratt News: Two-point effort against Caps

Bratt scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Capitals.

Both points came in the first five minutes of the third period, tying the game at 4-4, but the Devils couldn't find a go-ahead goal. It was Bratt's sixth multi-point performance in the last 13 games, a stretch in which the 26-year-old winger has produced a dazzling nine goals and 18 points.