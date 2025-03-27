Jesper Bratt News: Two-point effort in win

Bratt notched two assists, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

Both helpers came in the second period, as Bratt had a hand in Ondrej Palat's shortie and Dawson Mercer's eventual game-winner. Bratt has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, erupting for three goals and 14 points over that span, and the 26-year-old has established a new career high with 84 points (20 goals, 64 assists) on the season.