Jesper Bratt headshot

Jesper Bratt News: Two-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Bratt scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

After having a hand in a first-period tally by Nico Hischier that got the Devils on the board, Bratt wrapped up the scoring on the night himself late in the third. Bratt has three multi-point performances in the last six games, and over 11 contests since the Olympic break he's collected three goals and 13 points, including five helpers on the power play.

Jesper Bratt
New Jersey Devils
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