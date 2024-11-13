Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Bratt News: Two-point night Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Bratt recorded two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

He had a hand in the first and last goals of the night, feeding Jack Hughes for a one-timer midway through the first period before intercepting a clearing attempt and setting Ondrej Palat up for an empty-netter in the third. Bratt has had an outstanding, and consistent, start to the season -- he has yet to be held off the scoresheet two games in a row, and through 19 contests he's piled up five goals and 21 points.

