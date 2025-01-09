Jesper Wallstedt Injury: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Wallstedt has missed the last five games for AHL Iowa due to an undisclosed injury, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports Thursday.
Wallstedt's injury normally wouldn't have been a big deal for Minnesota fans but with Marc-Andre Fleury (illness) questionable against the Avalanche on Thursday, the team may have to use an EBUG as the No. 2 option behind Filip Gustavsson due to a lack of viable options. Considering the organization decided to sign Dylan Ferguson to a two-way deal Tuesday, fantasy players probably shouldn't;t be expecting Wallstedt's absence to be a short-term issue.
