Jesper Wallstedt News: Allows goal in mop-up duty

Wallstedt gave up a goal on two shots in relief of Filip Gustavsson (illness) in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Luckily for Wallstedt, that mop-up duty was just metaphorical -- Gustavsson became ill in the crease late in the third period. Wallstedt gave up a goal while coming in cold, but that won't be held against him. The 23-year-old will likely get the nod for Friday's game in Utah, though it's unclear if Gustavsson will be feeling well enough to back up for that contest.