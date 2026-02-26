Jesper Wallstedt News: Allows goal in mop-up duty
Wallstedt gave up a goal on two shots in relief of Filip Gustavsson (illness) in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
Luckily for Wallstedt, that mop-up duty was just metaphorical -- Gustavsson became ill in the crease late in the third period. Wallstedt gave up a goal while coming in cold, but that won't be held against him. The 23-year-old will likely get the nod for Friday's game in Utah, though it's unclear if Gustavsson will be feeling well enough to back up for that contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 1503 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions19 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break23 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More