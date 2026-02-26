Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Allows goal in mop-up duty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Wallstedt gave up a goal on two shots in relief of Filip Gustavsson (illness) in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Luckily for Wallstedt, that mop-up duty was just metaphorical -- Gustavsson became ill in the crease late in the third period. Wallstedt gave up a goal while coming in cold, but that won't be held against him. The 23-year-old will likely get the nod for Friday's game in Utah, though it's unclear if Gustavsson will be feeling well enough to back up for that contest.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
23 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
27 days ago