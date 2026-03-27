Jesper Wallstedt News: Back in win column

Wallstedt made 18 saves in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The 23-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, but goals by Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad tied things up before Joel Eriksson Ek bailed Wallstedt out with five seconds left in regulation. It was Wallstedt's 15th win of the season but his first since Jan. 31, snapping a seven-outing stretch in which he'd gone 0-3-2 with a 2.90 GAA and .903 save percentage.