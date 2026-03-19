Jesper Wallstedt News: Between pipes Thursday
Wallstedt will tend the twine at home against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Wallstedt hasn't secured a victory in six straight appearances, though some of those were brief relief outings. Still, the backup netminder is 0-2-2 over that stretch with a 3.09 GAA. While Wallstedt should get some opportunities in the stretch run, he is firmly cemented behind Filip Gustavsson as the No. 2 option in Minnesota.
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