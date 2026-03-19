Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Between pipes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Wallstedt will tend the twine at home against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Wallstedt hasn't secured a victory in six straight appearances, though some of those were brief relief outings. Still, the backup netminder is 0-2-2 over that stretch with a 3.09 GAA. While Wallstedt should get some opportunities in the stretch run, he is firmly cemented behind Filip Gustavsson as the No. 2 option in Minnesota.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
13 days ago