Jesper Wallstedt News: Blows lead in overtime loss

Wallstedt stopped 30 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

The Wild charged out to a 3-0 lead after one period, but Wallstedt couldn't make it stick. That result eliminated Minnesota, though Wallstedt was largely successful with a 2.77 GAA and a .909 save percentage despite going 5-5 over 10 playoff contests. The 23-year-old netminder will be in a contract year in 2026-27, which is also the first season of Filip Gustavsson's five-year extension. The two make a formidable tandem, which will give Wallstedt appeal as a low-end fantasy No. 2 in drafts in the fall.