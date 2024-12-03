Fantasy Hockey
Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Wallstedt was promoted from AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

Wallstedt hasn't been exactly dominating in the minors, posting a 3-6-1 record and 4.34 GAA in 10 outings for the club. With Iowa off until Saturday's clash with AHL Milwaukee, the netminder may just be up with the big club to get the opportunity to work with the team's goalie coach and get some reps with the Wilds as a way to boost his confidence. Still, fantasy players probably should monitor the status of Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury ahead of puck drop against the Canucks on Tuesday.

