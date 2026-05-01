Jesper Wallstedt headshot

Jesper Wallstedt News: Clinches first-round series

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 10:24am

Wallstedt stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Wallstedt went 4-2 in the series with a 2.05 GAA and a .924 save percentage over six games. The Wild trailed for just 54 seconds in the decisive Game 6, and a clean third period from Wallstedt helped them secure advancement. It doesn't get any easier in the second round for the 23-year-old goalie, as he'll be tasked with stopping the Avalanche, who won the Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season. A start date for that second-round series has yet to be announced.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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