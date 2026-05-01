Jesper Wallstedt News: Clinches first-round series
Wallstedt stopped 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 6.
Wallstedt went 4-2 in the series with a 2.05 GAA and a .924 save percentage over six games. The Wild trailed for just 54 seconds in the decisive Game 6, and a clean third period from Wallstedt helped them secure advancement. It doesn't get any easier in the second round for the 23-year-old goalie, as he'll be tasked with stopping the Avalanche, who won the Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season. A start date for that second-round series has yet to be announced.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 30Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 283 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 283 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, April 257 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jesper Wallstedt See More