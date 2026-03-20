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Jesper Wallstedt News: Decent showing in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Wallstedt stopped 24 of 26 shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Despite allowing no goals in the final period of Thursday's contest, Wallstedt gave up one in each of the first two periods, which would be enough for Chicago to steal the win. Wallstedt now holds a 14-8-6 record, a 2.75 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 30 outings this season. Since the Olympic break, the rookie netminder has struggled to find the win column with a 0-3-2 record across his last seven appearances. His record doesn't tell the full story, however, as he's maintained a .903 save percentage during that span. Wallstedt holds solid fantasy value for the remainder of the regular season.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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