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Jesper Wallstedt News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Wallstedt will protect the home net against Dallas on Saturday in Game 4, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Wallstedt is coming off a 32-save effort in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3. He has a 1-2 record this postseason and has allowed eight goals on 95 shots. Wallstedt has lost his last two outings, permitting seven goals on 67 shots.

Jesper Wallstedt
Minnesota Wild
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