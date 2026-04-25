Jesper Wallstedt News: Defending crease Saturday

Wallstedt will protect the home net against Dallas on Saturday in Game 4, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Wallstedt is coming off a 32-save effort in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3. He has a 1-2 record this postseason and has allowed eight goals on 95 shots. Wallstedt has lost his last two outings, permitting seven goals on 67 shots.